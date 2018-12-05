We didn’t know each other for long and I don’t think we even found “love” together but my heart still thinks and feels for you. People say time doesn’t make a relationship and now I truly believe that. We aren’t together but you’re still one of my best friends. I always think of you and my heart still beats faster when I’m with you. I have to believe that God and time know what they were and are doing to have us separated. It hurts not being with you but I truly hope you are happy in everything you do and can’t wait to see what the future holds. Will we ever come back to each other?

-xoxo