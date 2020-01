To be rejected is one of the hardest things a person can go through. I just lost my mother. All I wanted from you is your attention. You rejected me. You say you’re sorry you didn’t mean to. I heard it all before from my ex. There must be someone out there who is looking for a Christian woman who loves God, church, and Christian music. Contemporary and classic hymns. Will you ever come along? Do you even exist?

Share this:

Tweet