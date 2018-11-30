I married my high-school sweetheart. Celebrating our 20th Year Anniversary, I, as a gifted artist and storyteller, wrote the following poem to my hubby and kindred spirit.

You are the sun filtering light, Rays of hope, A guiding sight…You are the fog drifting by,

Wet dew touching the grey sky…You are the water flowing to shore – Reaching for land, and making life secure….You are my world, my Circle of Strength, My beginning, my end, O Eternal Friend. We are now married

53 years and those words will linger in my heart always.With Every Breath I Take