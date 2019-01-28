I believe in fate. I believe that the universe sends us signs. I believe that the daily reminders of you that the universe sends me, are telling me not to give up. Fate is telling me that this detour will lead back to the right road. The one that leads me back to you. I believe that my love story is written in the stars and that you are the main constellation. You are the ship that I have pictured a lifetime of journeys with. A voyage I dream about. So I have become your lighthouse. Beaconing for you. Waiting for you to find your way home.

-Letters From the Lighthouse