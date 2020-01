I am drawn to you every step I take. You are more than a mailbox, you hold secrets behind every prayer and wish. You give hope and anticipation that each request will be answered. As I have visited your turf for over 30 years, watched families grow and seasons change, you stay unwaivering and steady. Your more than a mailbox. You are our “dear diary”. Thank you for listening as I have a story you have inspired me to write as well.

Christie ❤️