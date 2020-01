After having my heart broken by another,there was something about you,seeing you every day, you didn’t know I loved you. hours and hours after work sitting in the parking lot talking about life and you had no clue how much I loved you. I loved you enough to let you go, yet with heartache you returned I was your friend, I became your lover now for 17 years, 15 years married, children, 4 living 1 angel, 2 miscarriages… loosing myself in heartache and yet you held me up,no matter what you loved me, Through every heart aching disappointment and moment of happiness, You are my every breath!

Share this:

Tweet