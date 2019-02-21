You fixed your broken family.You took in a family that you didn make or ask for.You only asked for me.You are selfless and kind.Because of that my boys will learn to be good men.We were all abandoned and broken.You found us and put back our pieces.

You are my love story every day.

You have saved many people in your 42 years. As a soldier,a friend,a brother,a father,a husband,a grandson and a son. It will never go unnoticed.

You are our love story.

“I feel like I am quite ready for another adventure” 5/7/12 forever

Love, Me