Those years in college were hard, we tried to make it work. It never did. We were young. Timing was bad. When I was ready to try you weren’t. When you were ready, I wasn’t. Now we have successful careers and families. The stakes are high. Not a week goes by that I don’t wonder if we will ever be willing to risk it all for a chance. Now as I plan my wedding I wonder what if? Should it have been you. Will it EVER be you? Love is crazy and maybe fate will one day intervene. Until then I hold on to those memories. I miss you so much! You are never far from my heart. I love you always.

