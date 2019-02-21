Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

You are never far from my heart

Those years in college were hard, we tried to make it work. It never did. We were young. Timing was bad. When I was ready to try you weren’t. When you were ready, I wasn’t. Now we have successful careers and families. The stakes are high. Not a week goes by that I don’t wonder if we will ever be willing to risk it all for a chance. Now as I plan my wedding I wonder what if? Should it have been you. Will it EVER be you? Love is crazy and maybe fate will one day intervene. Until then I hold on to those memories. I miss you so much! You are never far from my heart. I love you always.