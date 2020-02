I’m in love with you. When I look at you, my heart beats a little faster. If you smile, then the words are missing. You make me so happy without even knowing it. Because even if I love you, you will end up just an unrequited high school love. Maybe the day will come when I’ll laughingly tell you about my feelings, but now I’m not ready for it, because I know you’ll never love me as much as I do. That’s okay. I can handle this. I always do.

Share this:

Tweet