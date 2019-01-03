I pray that one day you understand how much I love you. I want for you to love yourself and see yourself through my eyes. I know I made many mistakes and wish I could go back and do so many things differently. I know life has never made sense for you and has always been hard. Things a child should never go through, you persevered. I tried to love the nightmares away and be everything you needed to heal, but found how unrealistic that is. As this year comes to a close, I just want you to know that your happiness and health mean a lot to me. I wish you the very best in the future. I love you.

