You saved me!

Losing my cousin, my parents divorce, living with an eating disorder, and so many failed pregnancies, you saved my life! You showed me what true love was! You showed me that my parents fate didn’t have to be my own! You showed me, that even with great loss, you can still enjoy life! You got me eating when nobody else could! Because of you, I have 2 beautiful boys that I was told I couldn’t have! I love you with everything I have! I am beyond happy to be spending the rest of my life with you!

