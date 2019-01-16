College- a time of change, independence and wonderment; however, for me, it was a time of confusion, self doubt and feeling like a failure. That’s when I met you. You made me feel whole, beautiful and loved. A feeling I never knew and something that scared me. I left you without explanation.

Here we are, years later- enjoying life as newlyweds. You waited for me to find out who I was and finish college. You waited for me to learn to love myself. I knew I loved you, even as I was telling you goodbye and I don’t know what I’d do if you never came back.