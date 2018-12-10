This year I turned 24 and you turned 26. I’ve been married 5 years now and have a little girl. It’s been 6 months since I last spoke to you. I had forgotten before that how much your voice healed me. Everything feels right with you in my life but that’s not a possibility anymore. You realized too late that it should’ve been you. Did you not know that I waited for you to call even up until my wedding day? Did you now know your voice was enough to change my mind? You were first. You had my heart. He didn’t stand a chance against our love. I hope one day we can know what would’ve been.

Share this:

Tweet

