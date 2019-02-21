I loved, and I lost. Our love story was beautiful and tragic all at once. We were only 16 & 17 when we met – we instantly fell in love. You were truly my best friend. When my mother passed away, you took it upon yourself to become my protector. Our love progressed from something that was so pure, into something that was toxic. My depression led to resenting you, the one person who had been there for everything. I thought that my life would be better without you.. but I was wrong. So here we are, 2 years later. Still endlessly in love, but too scared to do anything about it.

