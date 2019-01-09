Six cherries no cherry juice please is what I heard as he ordered his slush. Nervous by the calm in his voice yet excited to finally be alone with him. Years later I look back at this day and think of how that night ended. Finally being able to feel the softness in his lips, the roughness in his hands and those adorable dimples as he smiled. I knew right then and there he would always be the one!

Years passed on and three months before i got married called me confessed he did in fact love me and asked me not to marry my fiancé! The words i longed to hear were now to late!

Vault