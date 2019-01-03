First Nicholas Spark’s book I ever got was from my grandma it was The Last Song and ever since then I have been hooked and read all of them. My grandma and me would share your books I would read them then let her borrow them. Your books were a special bond for us. But,now she’s an angel in heaven so every time I get a new book of yours I think her and how I wish she was here to read them too. She passed away of stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer. My grandma told me I was going to marry my boyfriend and I believed her and she was right. We got engaged last Christmas and got married this year.

