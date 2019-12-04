B: “hi”?

I never thought we would ever see each other or talk again . Then you messaged me on FB and my heart skipped several beats. After over 40 years, it has all come back and we now know what we mean to each other. Our love never died but we are both unavailable. Maybe someday if it is the Lords plan, we may be free to be together. Until then, we will take whatever time together we can get, even if we just talk. Remember, we have unfinished “business!” I know i am the love of your life as you are mine. I love you truly and deeply. Your Forever Love